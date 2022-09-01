Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell was sent to the minors in early August and performed well with the Triple-A club over the last few weeks. He recorded hits in 16 of his 17 games following his demotion and slashed .375/.438/.688 with four home runs, two triples, four doubles, 14 RBI, 13 runs and a stolen base. He hit just .204 over 44 big-league games but should have a chance to earn playing time with the Pirates down the stretch.