Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
Mitchel is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
