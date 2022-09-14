site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sits against left-hander
Mitchell isn't starting Wednesday against Cincinnati.
Mitchell will head to the bench for the third time in the last five games since southpaw Nick Lodolo is starting for the Reds. Diego Castillo is starting in right field and batting sixth.
