Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sits against lefty again
Mitchell is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Cincinnati.
The lefty-hitting Mitchell will bow out of the lineup versus a lefty (Mike Minor) for the second game in a row. Greg Allen will fill in for Mitchell in the corner outfield.
