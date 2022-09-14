Mitchell went 1-for-7 with a two-run home run across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Mitchell took Luis Cessa deep in the sixth inning of the first game of the Pirates' doubleheader. It was the fifth home run of his career and first since being recalled to the majors on Sep. 2. In 10 games since, Mitchell has maintained a .367 average with three RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base. Though he sits against most lefties, Mitchell has carved out a regular role in the Pittsburgh outfield.