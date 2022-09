Mitchell went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a 4-1 win Tuesday over the Reds.

Mitchell singled in the second and walked and stole second in the fourth. He was replaced in the field in the eighth inning by Ben Gamel. It was his third stolen base of the season and second since Sept. 12. The 23-year-old has been on base often since returning to the majors at the beginning of September, walking 11 times in 74 plate appearances and posting a .351 OBP.