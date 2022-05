Mitchell is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Mitchell started the past six games after being promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis last week, and he'll head to the bench after going 5-for-25 with two doubles, two walks, two RBI, a run and a stolen base. Tucupita Marcano will start in left field, pushing Jack Suwinski to right.