Mitchell went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Mitchell delivered the first home run of his career in the fifth inning by taking Zac Gallen yard. He has started regularly since having his contract selected May 24, collecting eight hits -- four for extra bases -- across 36 at-bats. The Pirates have called up a number of prospects from the Triple-A Indianapolis in recent weeks, so Mitchell will need to perform to maintain playing time over the likes of Tucupita Marcano and Travis Swaggerty.