The Pirates recalled Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
As anticipated, Smith-Njigba receives his first call-up to the big leagues after slashing .277/.387/.408 with 19 extra-base hits and an 8-for-11 success rate on stolen-base attempts in 218 plate appearances at Indianapolis. The Pirates optioned Travis Swaggerty to Triple-A to clear a spot on the active roster for Smith-Njigba, who could serve as the team's fourth outfielder while he's up with the big club.
