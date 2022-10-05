The Pirates announced Wednesday that Smith-Njigba (wrist) has been cleared for full baseball activities, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Smith-Njigba looks like he'll be ready to go for spring training despite missing the final three and a half months of the 2022 season with a fractured right wrist. The 23-year-old suffered the injury after appearing in just three games for the Pirates following his call-up from Triple-A Indianapolis. The missed time denied Smith-Njigba to stake his claim to a regular role for the Bucs entering 2023, so he'll most likely be optioned to Indianapolis next spring.