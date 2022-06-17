Smith-Njigba was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday with a fractured right wrist, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
The 22-year-old was promoted for his major-league debut earlier this week but will head to the injured list after playing in only three games. Smith-Njigba won't be eligible to be activated until mid-August.
More News
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Scores first run•
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Call-up official•
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: En route to big leagues•
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Contract selected by Pirates•
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Promoted to Triple-A•