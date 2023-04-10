Smith-Njigba is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

The lefty-hitting Smith-Njigba's absence from the lineup versus a tough southpaw (Framber Valdez) comes as little surprise, but the 23-year-old rookie's playing time versus right-handed pitching had already been trending down of late. He's made just one start in the last four games in which Pittsburgh has faced a righty, with Jack Suwinski and Ji Hwan Bae both seemingly moving ahead of Smith-Njigba in the outfield pecking order.