Smith-Njigba is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox.
Smith-Njigba will head to the bench after he went 1-for-6 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and four strikeouts over the first two games of the series. Bryan Reynolds will take over in left field while Jack Suwinski enters the lineup in right field and bats sixth in the series-finale with Boston.
More News
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Heads to bench•
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Surprise Opening Day starter•
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Will be on Opening Day roster•
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Battling for roster spot•
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Cleared for full activities•
-
Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: Unlikely to return this season•