Santana went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, four RBI and a walk in Monday's 8-4 win over the Padres.

Santana hit two-run blasts in the third and fifth innings, ending his 18-game power drought. He'd gone just 10-for-63 (.159) in July prior to this breakout effort. Santana is up to 11 homers, 52 RBI, 43 runs scored, 25 doubles and six stolen bases through 92 contests, and his .237/.322/.408 slash line is his best since 2019.