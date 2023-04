Santana went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

The 36-year-old switch hitter put together a vintage performance as he displayed his patience while also launching his first homer as a Pirate. Santana hasn't hit above .214 in any of the last three seasons but has been able to maintain a solid OBP, and the early returns in Pittsburgh have been more of the same as he's gone 4-for-23 (.174) with a 3:6 BB:K in six games.