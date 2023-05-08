Santana went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a steal in Sunday's loss against the Blue Jays.

Santana drove in Pittsburgh's lone run Sunday with an RBI single in the eighth inning. He also snagged his fourth stolen base of the year, swiping second on the backend of a double steal. The 37-year-old veteran is a perfect 4-for-4 on stolen base attempts this year after not attempting a steal in 131 games last season. While Santana shouldn't be counted on as a long-term speed threat, he's provided some value with the bat, slashing .263/.346/.407 with two homers, 14 runs scored and 20 RBI through 136 plate appearances this season.