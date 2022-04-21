De Jong's contract was selected by the Pirates on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

De Jong missed the end of the 2021 season after undergoing knee surgery, but he was healthy for most of spring training. He's made three appearances (two starts) at Triple-A Indianapolis this year and has posted a 2.08 ERA, 19:5 K:BB and 0.92 WHIP in 13 innings and will be rewarded with a major-league roster spot after Roansy Contreras was sent down Thursday.