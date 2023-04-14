De Jong has been diagnosed with a lumbar spine muscle strain, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
De Jong was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Pirates on Friday with no initial specifics. It sounds like the type of injury that will cost him more than 15 days. Robert Stephenson (elbow) was activated in a corresponding roster move.
