Bethancourt signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The 29-year-old catcher is expected to report to the Pirates' affiliate in Indianapolis ahead of the start of the Triple-A season this week. Once a highly-touted prospect while coming up in the Atlanta organization, Bethancourt owns a meager .222/.252/.316 slash line over 489 career plate appearances in the majors. He last appeared in the big leagues in 2017 with the Padres.
