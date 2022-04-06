Tucker went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored in a 5-1 loss Tuesday against the Phillies.

Tucker doubled and scored in the third inning off Zach Eflin. The 25-year-old batted ninth and started in right field for Pittsburgh. Serving in a utility role, Tucker has appeared at shortstop, second base and all three outfield positions during Grapefruit League play. The former first-round pick had an impressive spring, batting .297/.350/.568 with two home runs in 12 games. Tucker batted leadoff in the majority of his spring games and could find himself in that role early in the season if he continues to produce.