Tucker went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday against the Padres.
Tucker returned from a five-game absence while in the health and safety protocols to start at shortstop and hit eighth. His struggles at the plate continued, as he's now struck out at least once in every game he's played this season, resulting in a 40 percent strikeout rate. Tucker is in line to see consistent playing time with Kevin Newman (groin) sidelined, though Diego Castillo could also take over at shortstop if Tucker fails to get going at the plate.