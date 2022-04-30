site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Cole Tucker: Getting activated Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Tucker (COVID-19) will be activated Saturday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
He rejoined the team Friday, so this makes sense. Tucker was off to a rough start, hitting .171 with a 39 percent strikeout rate and zero walks through his first 41 at-bats.
