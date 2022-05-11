Tucker isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Tucker has gone 3-for-14 with a double, a run, an RBI and four strikeouts over the last four games, and he'll be on the bench for the second time in the last three matchups. According to Jerry DiPaola of TribLive.com, Tucker revealed Tuesday that he will abandon switch-hitting and bat exclusively from the left side moving forward, which he believes will give him the best chance at finding consistent success at the plate. For the moment, he appears to have the edge on a strong-side platoon role at second base, though he'll cede the keystone to fellow lefty hitter Josh VanMeter on Wednesday as the Pirates oppose Dodgers right-hander Ryan Pepiot.