Pirates' Cole Tucker: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tucker isn't starting Wednesday against the Brewers.
Tucker drew starts in the last six games and hit .250 with a triple, a run, an RBI, a steal and 10 strikeouts. Diego Castillo will shift to right field while Josh VanMeter starts at second base.
