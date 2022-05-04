site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-cole-tucker-out-for-second-game-of-doubleheader | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Cole Tucker: Out for second game of doubleheader
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tucker is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.
Diego Castillo will replace Tucker at shortstop. Tucker drew the start in the first game of the twin bill, going 1-for-3 with a run scored in the Pirates' 3-2 loss.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read