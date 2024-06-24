Holderman (1-3) allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one across one inning to take the loss Sunday against the Rays.

Holderman entered the game in the eighth inning with the score knotted at 1-1 and allowed four of the first five batters he faced to reach base to account for the damage. This was the first time he has allowed an earned run in 10 appearances for the month, and he still has a 1.30 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 27.2 innings on the season. Aroldis Chapman figures to be the primary closer while David Bednar (oblique) is sidelined, but Holderman could also pick up some save chances as arguably Pittsburgh's best remaining high-leverage reliever.