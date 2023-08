Holderman (arm) struck out two and worked around one hit and one walk over 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen en route to claiming his 21st hold of the season in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Cardinals.

Holderman was pulled early in his previous relief appearance Saturday versus the Twins after experiencing arm cramping, but the issue kept him out of commission for only two days. While healthy, Holderman should continue serving as the Pirates' top setup man in front of closer David Bednar.