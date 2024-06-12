Holderman (2-0) allowed two hits but threw a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Holderman entered in the eighth inning with the game scoreless. He allowed a pair of two-out singles but managed to escape with his fifth consecutive scoreless appearance. Holderman has pitched well across 22.2 innings this season, maintaining a 0.79 ERA and 0.93 WHIP while racking up 10 holds.