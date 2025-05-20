The Pirates placed Holderman on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to thumb inflammation, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.
It's unclear when exactly he suffered the injury, but Holderman had been torched for five runs over his last two appearances. Isaac Mattson will absorb Holderman's spot on the roster and in the bullpen.
