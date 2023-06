Holderman (wrist) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Holderman will make his return to the big-league bullpen after missing the minimum 15 days with right wrist inflammation. The right-hander has produced a 4.01 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 28 strikeouts while recording 12 holds and a save over 24.2 innings in 26 appearances with Pittsburgh in 2023. Cody Bolton was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.