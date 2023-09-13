Selby will serve as the Pirates' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Selby's last outing as an opener came Sept. 6 against Milwaukee, with the 25-year-old surrendering three runs in just one inning. He holds an 8.64 ERA through 16.2 frames on the season. The Pirates aren't likely to have Selby work more than an inning or two before he turns the game over to Quinn Priester, who is expected to be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to serve as a bulk reliever.