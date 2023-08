The Pirates optioned Moreta to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Moreta was sent out to the minors to clear room on 26-man active roster for right-hander Luis Ortiz, who was recalled from Triple-A ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Cardinals. The demotion comes after Moreta was touched up for two earned runs on three hits and one walk in 1.2 innings of relief in Tuesday's 6-3 win over St. Louis.