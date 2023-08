The Pirates placed Moreta on the 15-day injured list Friday with lower back soreness, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

After giving up three runs on three hits and two walks over one inning Thursday against Milwaukee, Moreta will be sidelined for at least two weeks. The 27-year-old righty holds a 4.10 ERA and 1.20 WHIP on the season and figures to return when eligible in late August.