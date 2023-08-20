The Pirates reinstated Moreta (back) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Moreta received the green light to rejoin Pittsburgh after striking out two over a scoreless inning in his lone rehab appearance Thursday with Triple-A Indianapolis. Prior to landing on the IL on Aug. 4 with lower-back soreness, Moreta had notched four wins, one save and four holds over 48.1 innings out of the Pittsburgh bullpen while pitching to a 4.10 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 63:22 K:BB. He should step back into a key setup role in front of closer David Bednar.