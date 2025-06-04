Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk told reporters Wednesday that he "would have no issues with recommending" Moreta (elbow) to return from the 60-day injured list, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Moreta has made 11 rehab outings with Triple-A Indianapolis has yielded just one run and three hits over his last 6.2 innings. The 29-year-old right-hander is in the final stages of his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in March of 2024. He last saw major-league action in 2023 with Pittsburgh, during which he held a 3.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, five holds and a 76:24 K:BB across 58 frames.