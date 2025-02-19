Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Moreta (elbow) is unlikely to pitch in any Grapefruit League games, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Moreta is right where the Pirates expected him to be in his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last March, with Tomczyk noting that the right-hander has been able to throw side sessions. He'll continue to slowly increase the intensity of his throwing sessions throughout the spring before potentially facing hitters in live batting practice, but any games that Moreta pitches in during camp will likely come on the back fields in a controlled setting. Moreta was placed on the 60-day injured list over the weekend, and while he could be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment by late April, he won't be eligible to make his 2025 debut for the Pirates until at least late May.