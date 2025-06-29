The Pirates announced that Santana will begin serving a three-game suspension in Sunday's contest against the Mets following a successful appeal that reduced his ban from four games, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Major League Baseball previously issued the four-game suspension and a fine to Santana on June 20, one day after he was deemed to have engaged in "aggressive conduct toward a fan near the bullpen" during the Pirates' doubleheader with the Tigers. After appealing the decision, Santana remained available out of the Pittsburgh bullpen for the past nine days, but he'll now be out through Tuesday while he serves the ban. Santana has been one of the Pirates' top relievers this season, notching five saves, nine holds and two wins over 36 appearances while pitching to a 1.50 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB across 36 innings.