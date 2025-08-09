Santana earned the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Reds, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Santana was called on to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and needed just eight pitches to close it out. It was an encouraging rebound after the 29-year-old blew his first save chance since taking over as the Pirates' closer Wednesday. On the season, he's 7-for-9 in save opportunities with a 2.52 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB across 50 innings.