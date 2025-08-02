Santana (3-3) was the pitcher of record in Friday's 17-16 loss to the Rockies after he retired just one batter and allowed five earned runs on four hits and one walk.

Called upon to protect a four-run lead in the ninth inning, Santana struck out the first batter he faced but then allowed the next five runners to reach while serving up two home runs in the process. Despite the disastrous outing, Santana has been excellent this season, as Friday's outing marked the first time he's allowed multiple earned runs in his last 20 appearances. He should still be projected to earn the majority of save chances after the departure of David Bednar ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, but his effectiveness in the role will be worth monitoring.