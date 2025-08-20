Santana earned the save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Santana made quick work of the middle of Toronto's lineup, retiring the side in order to close out his ninth save in 11 chances this year. Santana has turned in five straight scoreless appearances (5.1 innings), allowing just two hits while striking out four in that span. His ERA is down to 2.32 through 54.1 innings this season with a 0.88 WHIP and 43:11 K:BB.