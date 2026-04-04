Santana struck out one without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold Friday against the Orioles.

Santana entered the game in the eighth inning for his second consecutive appearance, with Gregory Soto following him in the final frame on each occasion. While Santana is still in a high-leverage role and has performed well to begin 2026 -- he hasn't allowed a run across five innings while allowing only three baserunners -- it appears that Soto is the preferred option for saves for the time being.