Santana didn't allow a baserunner or record a strikeout in one scoreless inning to record a hold Tuesday against the Reds.

The Pirates have had very few save chances of late, as they've gone 4-14 in May. Despite that limited opportunity, Santana seemed to have the upper hand over David Bednar for the closer role, but he ultimately entered Tuesday's game in the eighth inning while ceding the save chance to Bednar. Positively, Santana managed to work his fourth consecutive scoreless appearance, though he doesn't appear to be in line to earn every save chance in Pittsburgh for the time being.