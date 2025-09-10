Santana threw a scoreless inning while not allowing a baserunner and striking out one Tuesday against the Orioles.

Santana entered the game in the ninth inning with score tied 2-2. He retired the side in order on only 10 pitches, and has allowed only a 2.35 ERA and 0.85 WHIP across 15.1 frames after being tagged for five runs by the Rockies on Aug. 1. Santana should continue to serve as Pittsburgh's closer through the end of the campaign.