Florentino (hamstring) has gone 1-for-9 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in two games since being reinstated from Single-A Bradenton's 7-day injured list Saturday.

Florentino was on the shelf for just over the minimum seven days due to a left hamstring strain, but the injury doesn't look like it will be derail what has been an outstanding season for the 18-year-old, who has emerged as one of the top lower-level prospects in all of the minors. Through 52 games at Bradenton, Florentino has walked at a 14.5 percent clip and has produced a .265/.384/.513 slash line with 10 home runs and 29 steals in 33 attempts.