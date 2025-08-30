Florentino, who is on the 7-day injured list at Single-A Bradenton, is dealing with a left hamstring strain but could be back in the next week, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Florentino exited the Aug. 21 game against Daytona with the injury, and it sounds like he could be back as early as next week. The 18-year-old phenom has a rare combination of plus power (.256 ISO, .528 SLG for Bradenton) and strong bat-to-ball ability (86.1 Contact%, 5.4 SwStr%). He also excels at pulling the ball in the air, logging 21.1 percent groundball rate at Single-A. While he has seen time at first base this year, Florentino has started the majority of his games in center field and is 28-for-32 on the bases in 50 games for the Marauders.