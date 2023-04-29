Rodriguez (forearm) was activated from the minor-league injured list with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old switch hitter had a .263/.333/.456 slash line with three home runs and an 8:6 K:BB in 14 games before suffering a forearm strain. In addition to 12 starts behind the dish, Rodriguez made one start at first base and one start at designated hitter. He could get a call-up sometime in the coming weeks if he performs well.