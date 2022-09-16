Rodriguez has hit .357/.438/.696 with eight home runs, 14 doubles and 32 RBI through 29 games since his promotion to Double-A Altoona.

After crushing to the tune of a .936 OPS in High-A, Rodriguez is sitting on a 1.134 mark at the higher level -- and, just as impressively, he's actually clipped his strikeout rate and raised his walk rate since the promotion. As a switch-hitting catcher who's flashing high-end contact ability and power as well as strong defensive ability, he's quickly grown into a must-roster prospect in dynasty formats. It's also possible they'll move him off catcher -- he's seen significant time at second base and in left field, and he looked good at both positions. The bat will play anywhere.