Rodriguez was promoted from Double-A Altoona to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez has emerged as one of the game's best catching prospects this year, hitting .317/.406/.580 with 24 home runs, four steals, a 19.8 percent strikeout rate and an 11.8 percent walk rate in 119 games between High-A and Double-A. This promotion will allow him to keep playing in games following the conclusion of the Double-A season. Rodriguez, who has played in 17 games this year at second base to go along with his time at catcher and designated hitter, could debut in Pittsburgh next year.