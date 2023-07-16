Rodriguez will be called up by the Pirates on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Rodriguez had a brief stint at Triple-A Indianapolis last year and has spent the start of the 2023 campaign with the Triple-A club. Over 67 games this year, he's slashed .268/.356/.419 with six homers, 54 runs, 38 RBI and four stolen bases. The 23-year-old has had four multi-hit performances over his past five appearances and will now be rewarded with his first big-league call-up. Henry Davis has seen plenty of time in right field since being called up, so Rodriguez should have ample opportunities to carve out playing time behind the dish.
