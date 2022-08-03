Rodriguez has been on fire over his last nine games at High-A Greensboro, hitting .450 with six home runs and nine walks while striking out just twice in 41 plate appearances.

This red-hot stretch has lifted his season line to .294/.388/.533 with 15 homers in 85 games -- terrific results that have put him on the precipice of joining the game's top 100 prospects. Rodriguez may not develop into a big-time power bat, but as an athletic, switch-hitting catcher with decent pop and strong defensive skills, he's looking like an underrated part of the Pirates' return on Joe Musgrove.